Shopify Setup - How to Link Google and Github?

Last updated: Aug 25, 2022

Hello, I am following the guide for Shopify setup. It looks like i set up my sanity.io account using google and set up the deployment using my github account. How can i link them both?

Aug 25, 2022, 6:35 PM

You cannot, unfortunately. You'll invite whichever account you prefer to the project, then remove the extra one.

Aug 25, 2022, 8:34 PM

I found a fix for when you select the wrong account. Simply run this code:

npx @sanity/cli@shopify login

Aug 25, 2022, 10:45 PM

