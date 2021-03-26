Skip to content
What's Everyone's Favorite Approach For Search Solutions With Shopify/Gatsby?

14 replies
Last updated: Mar 26, 2021

What is everyone's favourite approach for search solutions with Shopify/Gatsby setups? Our initial projects have been light on search requirements but we have an upcoming project where it will be a more substantial part of the UX.
I have heard that Algolia is:

• powerful and flexible
• complex (again, I'm not technical
🙂 )• expensive
But I haven't heard much discussion of headless search beyond Algiloa... any opinions out there?

Mar 26, 2021, 9:13 PM

i mean sanities new search could actually handle it for you?

Mar 26, 2021, 9:16 PM

gatsby really isn’t that expensive if you only leverage it for search

Mar 26, 2021, 9:17 PM

people don’t search as everyone thinks

Mar 26, 2021, 9:17 PM

and the available tiers are flexible

Mar 26, 2021, 9:17 PM

but i also build my own json files and fuse/lunr js search those for anyone scared of algolia

Mar 26, 2021, 9:17 PM

will probably shift to sanity search now

Mar 26, 2021, 9:17 PM

json files and fuse/lunr js search
do you end up providing any sort of search analytics/dashboard Kevin?
Or do you just ensure search is properly plugged into GA and say 
go get your search data there
?

Mar 26, 2021, 9:19 PM

for local json i bubble ga events

Mar 26, 2021, 9:19 PM

the algolia dashboard is rad… if the client actually opens it

Mar 26, 2021, 9:19 PM

Right.

Mar 26, 2021, 9:20 PM

Yeh, it's a fair point about folks overestimating search.
We've had consistent experiences with some of the middle-weight solutions on Shopify like Searchanise. Just trying to assess our headless parity.

Mar 26, 2021, 9:21 PM

Thanks again.

Mar 26, 2021, 9:21 PM

Cheers

user L
🙏

Mar 26, 2021, 10:02 PM

To echo this, for some use cases Algolia is great. We don’t offer faceted search for example, but we should be able to handle more cases directly from GROQ now. In addition for smaller sets running Fuse against a client cache of all relevant fields is both fast and flexible.

Mar 26, 2021, 11:08 PM

