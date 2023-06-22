Slow response time for queries in Sanity.io project

*[_type == 'videoSubCategory']{${fields}}[category.title == "${topic}"] | order(title asc)

export async function getFilteredVideos( limit,filterGrade,filterCategory,search,sort,type = "Lesson Video",subCategory) {console.time("videos fetch");let query = `*[_type == "video"]{${videoFields}}`;query += `[type.name == "${type}"]`;if (filterGrade && filterGrade !== "All Grades") {query += `[ "${filterGrade}" in grade[].label ]`;if (filterCategory && filterCategory !== "All Categories") {query += `[ "${filterCategory}" in category[].title ]`;if (subCategory && subCategory !== "All Subtopic") {query += `[subCategory.title match "${subCategory}"]`;if (search && search !== "All") {query += `[name match "${search}*"]`;if (sort && sort === "longest") {query += `| order(duration desc)`;if (sort && sort === "shortest") {query += `| order(duration asc)`;if (sort && sort === "relevance") {query += `| order(type.name desc)`;query += `${limit}`;const results = await client.fetch(query);console.timeEnd("videos fetch");return results;export const getAllSubCategories = async (topic, grade) => {const fields = `title,category->{title,'grade': grade->label}`;const results = await client.fetch();const filteredForGrade = results.filter((subtopic) => {return subtopic.category.grade === grade;});return filteredForGrade;};export async function getAllSubCatgoriesVideos(topic, grade) {console.time("subcategory");const fields = `title,category->{title,'grade': grade->label}`;const results = await client.fetch();const filteredForGrade = results.filter((subtopic) => {return subtopic.category.grade === grade;});const subCategoriesWithVideos = await Promise.all(filteredForGrade.map(async (subcategory) => {const videos = await getFilteredVideos(, grade,topic,false,false,"Concept Video",subcategory.title);return { ...subcategory, videos };}));console.timeEnd("subcategory");return subCategoriesWithVideos;export async function getFilteredVideosCount(filterGrade,filterCategory,search,type = "Lesson Video",subCategory) {console.time("count");let query = `*[_type == "video"]{${videoFields}}`;query += `[type.name == "${type}"]`;if (filterGrade && filterGrade !== "All Grades") {query += `[ "${filterGrade}" in grade[].label ]`;if (filterCategory && filterCategory !== "All Categories") {query += `[ "${filterCategory}" in category[].title ]`;if (subCategory && subCategory !== "All Subtopic") {query += `[subCategory.title match "${subCategory}"]`;if (search && search !== "All") {query += `[name match "${search}*"]`;const results = await client.fetch(); console.timeEnd("count");return results;these are some of my queries i believe the data i am fetching is not that large how much time should it take for the query to fetch data it is taking 4-8seconds for each req and acc to me it is too much for this small amount of data have i wrote queries wrong what can be the reasons of response being this slow?