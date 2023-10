Hi RD, same here with a Nuxt.js 3 project. All the meta in our projects are in Sanity, and we saw that its the MetaQuery that is adding time. Up to 2-3 seconds. We can solve this by adding the meta in the code and leave the Meta in Sanity for blogs, but its still a slow response before loading the page for the blogs. We are currently on V2. We need your help to reduce the response time. THX.