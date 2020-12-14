OK I think I begin to understand how this works! So I used the



resolveReferences

marks: { strong: (props) => <strong>{props.children}</strong>, em: (props) => <em>{props.children}</em>, internalLink: ({ mark: { reference }, children }) => { const { slug = {} } = reference; const href = `/${slug.current}`; return <Link to={href}>{children}</Link>; }, },

as written above and I did it like this :and it works like a charm :)