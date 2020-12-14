Pricing update: Free users
`slug` is `undefined` when I track mark and children from internalLink

4 replies
Last updated: Dec 14, 2020

I’m getting this from my console when I track 

mark
and 
children
from 
internalLink
:
internalLink - mark 
_key: "7e6ceaaccca5"
_type: "internalLink"
reference: {…}
    _ref: "6230af03-9c14-4316-aa6f-ba7903d72c51"
    _type: "reference"

internalLink - children 
_key: "7e6ceaaccca5"
_type: "internalLink"
reference: {…}
    _ref: "6230af03-9c14-4316-aa6f-ba7903d72c51"
    _type: "reference"

slug
is 
undefined
... arrrgh!What ... am I doing wrong?!

Nov 1, 2020, 8:24 PM

mmm... maybe I have to use 

_rawText(resolveReferences: {maxDepth: 10})
in my page graphql query instead of just 
_rawText
to get the slug

Nov 1, 2020, 9:24 PM

OK I think I begin to understand how this works!So I used the 

resolveReferences
as written above and I did it like this :
  marks: {
    strong: (props) =&gt; &lt;strong&gt;{props.children}&lt;/strong&gt;,
    em: (props) =&gt; &lt;em&gt;{props.children}&lt;/em&gt;,
    internalLink: ({ mark: { reference }, children }) =&gt; {
      const { slug = {} } = reference;
      const href = `/${slug.current}`;
      return &lt;Link to={href}&gt;{children}&lt;/Link&gt;;
    },
  },
and it works like a charm :)

Nov 1, 2020, 9:31 PM

Way to go David! I really like how you solved this thread by yourself 😄

Nov 4, 2020, 5:36 PM

Thanks David! After trying to work through this guide: https://www.sanity.io/guides/portable-text-internal-and-external-links I got stuck in the same spot.

This made the difference:
Guide Shows:

internalLink: ({mark, children}) =&gt; {
Changed it to:

internalLink: ({ mark: { reference }, children })

You saved the day!!!!
🏆

Dec 14, 2020, 11:40 PM

