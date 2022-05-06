Sorting content by date in Sanity with a custom script

👋

dateTime

date

Hey Sanity LandI'm having a hard time wrapping my head around ordering content based on dateTimes. Is there a way to remove time fromfields in Sanity?I need to be able to sort by multiple fields while having posts maintain chronological order.The only way I can think about having this work is by adding another field to our schema that isand run a script to add data to these to the existing 3000+ document dataset.Thoughts?