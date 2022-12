_createdAt

Hi all, I've got an issue with document sorting in the Studio... it just will not sort correctly. Sorting byreturns an ever lasting "Loading documents...", bynothing really happens and byseems to just be the default ordering.I've uninstalled plugins and generally tried to strip our Sanity setup back to as 'out of the box' as I can but still the issue persists. Was initially using the latest version but have now rolled that back towith now luck. Oddly I have other setups running this version that work fine, hence me trying to strip current setup back. No dice though.Any insights into debugging this would be really very helpful, thanks