Sorting null values in descending order in Groq

Hi Rune. When sorting in descending order,will appear first. To push thevalues to the end of the sort, we can useto assign a non-value for the purposes of the sort. The key is to assign a value that will fit into the sort properly.For numbers,should treatvalues as, putting them “lower” than search_priorities ofand higher. Feel free to changeto a more negative number if there’s any chance thatcould be given a negative value in the future. The key is to ensure thefallback is always the lowest number.Note that this does not change thevalues in any way. It is strictly in the context of thefunction.