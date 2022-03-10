Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Sorting products by vendor string in Sanity.io desk

10 replies
Last updated: Mar 10, 2022
for example: i have a document called product, and I store a vendor name as a string as product.vendor – I want to sort by this in the desk so i can group all products by their vendors
Mar 3, 2022, 9:02 PM
i have something like this where i need to add the ability to sort by the string value
  .child(product =&gt;
    S.documentList()
      .title('Products')
      .menuItems(S.documentTypeList('product').getMenuItems())
      .filter('_type == $type')
      .params({type: 'product'}),
Mar 3, 2022, 9:03 PM
i want to group them by vendor – vendor is a string field on the product document (synced from Shopify)
Mar 10, 2022, 9:22 PM
Got it! It'll be really similar to how posts are grouped by author in this example , but since vendor isn't a type itself we'll have to tweak it a bit. Do you have an array that contains all of the possible vendors or would that be something we have to handle inside of the list as well?
Mar 10, 2022, 9:26 PM
I don’t – I have a list of vendor documents elsewhere but they are not necessarily bound to the vendor strings that are returned from Shopify
Mar 10, 2022, 9:27 PM
That does make it more complicated, but not impossible. We'll have to do some GROQ/JS magic. Let me mock something up this afternoon and see if I can get the basics worked out!
Mar 10, 2022, 9:30 PM
so these strings only live on the product
Mar 10, 2022, 9:31 PM
understood – glad it wasn’t something obvious i was missing! hugely appreciate the help 🙂
Mar 10, 2022, 9:32 PM
This one was quite fun to work through! I tend to separate things like this into their own files that I can then import into my main desk structure. First, I fetch an array of all of the different possible strings in the 
vendor
field in my 
product
documents, then remove the duplicates and map over them.
//productsByVendor.js

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder';
import client from "part:@sanity/base/client"

const sanityClient = client.withConfig({apiVersion: '2021-03-25'})

export default S.listItem()
  .title('Products by Vendor')
  .child(async () =&gt; {
    const vendors = await sanityClient
      .fetch(`*[_type == 'product' &amp;&amp; vendor != null].vendor`)
      .then((allVendors) =&gt; [...new Set(allVendors)]);
    return S.list()
      .title('Products by Vendor')
      .items([
        ...vendors.map((vendor) =&gt;
          S.listItem()
            .title(vendor)
            .child(
              S.documentList()
                .title(vendor)
                .filter('_type == "product" &amp;&amp; vendor == $vendor')
                .params({ vendor })
            )
        ),
      ]);
  });

Mar 10, 2022, 11:04 PM
this is very impressive, can’t thank you enough
user M
!
Mar 10, 2022, 11:06 PM
You're welcome and sorry we missed your question originally!
Mar 10, 2022, 11:09 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
am I able to see results for private documents because I am logged into Sanity, either through terminal / Chrome?Sep 9, 2020
Is there any way to edit the text in studio for the Add-button in an array?Dec 7, 2020
Hey, I am hosting a pdf on sanity and put it in a link on a webpage, recently I discovered that in safari it shows `Blocked...Sep 28, 2020
Being able to download blocks as a PDF?Sep 10, 2020
disable the publish button for a subset of users while still allowing them to edit the content?Sep 17, 2020
Hey! When after creating a new project `sanity init` (with empty schema), I get this error when I run `sanity start` : ```Warning...Dec 10, 2020
Error - Invalid Response from Upstream ServerJan 19, 2021
Is a Sanity Dataset is like a Database or like a Table?Apr 18, 2020
JavaScript Mastery Video - Login Loop on Brave BrowserFeb 18, 2022
Text Highlighting Decorator is not being Applied in the Front EndApr 5, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.