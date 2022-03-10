Sorting products by vendor string in Sanity.io desk

vendor

product

//productsByVendor.js import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'; import client from "part:@sanity/base/client" const sanityClient = client.withConfig({apiVersion: '2021-03-25'}) export default S.listItem() .title('Products by Vendor') .child(async () => { const vendors = await sanityClient .fetch(`*[_type == 'product' && vendor != null].vendor`) .then((allVendors) => [...new Set(allVendors)]); return S.list() .title('Products by Vendor') .items([ ...vendors.map((vendor) => S.listItem() .title(vendor) .child( S.documentList() .title(vendor) .filter('_type == "product" && vendor == $vendor') .params({ vendor }) ) ), ]); });

This one was quite fun to work through! I tend to separate things like this into their own files that I can then import into my main desk structure. First, I fetch an array of all of the different possible strings in thefield in mydocuments, then remove the duplicates and map over them.