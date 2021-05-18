Spaces Feature - How to Share Content Between Two Datasets
4 replies
Last updated: May 18, 2021
O
Hi. I was wondering if it was possible to use the
spacesfeature and have content that can be shared between two datasets like a global section?
May 18, 2021, 1:14 PM
O
Hi
If you are able to get back to me on another point, is it possible to have multiple desks? So it would all be under the same dataset but the 'Desk' button in the studio could be renamed 'London' and I would have additional 'Desk' (New York). This was due to having a slightly neater way to organise data as I've found in some instances panels can be too deeply nested!
user M, thanks for getting back to me. That would be great if it was a feature. A use case right now is that I would like to have 'London', 'New York' and 'Global'. Global would be used to have content that would be shared across the other spaces, such as an about/contact page.
May 18, 2021, 4:48 PM
O
Hi
May 18, 2021, 4:48 PM
R
Hmm, if I were trying to do this I wouldn’t set up different desks (since I’m not sure it’s a possibility). I think the best approach would be to add them to the existing structure as list items. Let my try to create an example:
S.list() .title('Base') .items([ S.listItem() .title('London') .child( // London Structure ), S.listItem() .title('New York') .child( // New York Structure ), S.listItem() .title('Global') .child( S.documentTypeListItems() ), ])
May 18, 2021, 4:56 PM
R
☝️ that’s just a rough estimate and could take some tweaking
May 18, 2021, 4:57 PM
