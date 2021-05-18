user M

Hi, thanks for getting back to me. That would be great if it was a feature. A use case right now is that I would like to have 'London', 'New York' and 'Global'. Global would be used to have content that would be shared across the other spaces, such as an about/contact page.If you are able to get back to me on another point, is it possible to have multiple desks? So it would all be under the same dataset but the 'Desk' button in the studio could be renamed 'London' and I would have additional 'Desk' (New York). This was due to having a slightly neater way to organise data as I've found in some instances panels can be too deeply nested!