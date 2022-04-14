I've inherited a project and running into an issue when attempting to create a new document. I get the following error message:

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'name')

TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'name') at resolveEnabledActions (/static/js/app.bundle.js:89193:70) at isActionEnabled (/static/js/app.bundle.js:89197:47) at resolveDocumentActions (/static/js/app.bundle.js:554716:52) at <http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:554446:77> at mountMemo (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:18255:19) at Object.useMemo (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:18551:16) at useMemo (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:2408:21) at <http://localhost:3333/static/js/app.bundle.js:554446:36> at renderWithHooks (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:17616:18) at updateFunctionComponent (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:19847:20)

in StructureError (created by DeskToolRoot) in DeskToolRoot (created by RenderTool) in ErrorBoundary (created by RenderTool) in RenderTool (created by SchemaErrorReporter) in RouteScope (created by SchemaErrorReporter) in div (created by styled.div) in styled.div (created by ForwardRef(Box)) in ForwardRef(Box) (created by Styled(Component)) in Styled(Component) (created by ForwardRef(Flex)) in ForwardRef(Flex) (created by Styled(Component)) in Styled(Component) (created by SchemaErrorReporter) in div (created by styled.div) in styled.div (created by ForwardRef(Box)) in ForwardRef(Box) (created by Styled(Component)) in Styled(Component) (created by ForwardRef(Flex)) in ForwardRef(Flex) (created by Styled(Component)) in Styled(Component) (created by SchemaErrorReporter) in div (created by styled.div) in styled.div (created by ForwardRef(Box)) in ForwardRef(Box) (created by Styled(Component)) in Styled(Component) (created by ForwardRef(Flex)) in ForwardRef(Flex) (created by Styled(Component)) in Styled(Component) (created by SchemaErrorReporter) in SchemaErrorReporter (created by DefaultLayout) in DefaultLayout (created by DefaultLayoutRoot) in RouterProvider (created by DefaultLayoutRoot) in LoginWrapper (created by NormalizedLoginWrapper) in NormalizedLoginWrapper (created by DefaultLayoutRoot) in DefaultLayoutRoot (created by AppProvider) in div (created by styled.div) in styled.div (created by ForwardRef(Box)) in ForwardRef(Box) (created by Styled(Component)) in Styled(Component) (created by ForwardRef(Card)) in Fe (created by ThemeProvider) in ThemeProvider (created by ThemeColorProvider) in ThemeColorProvider (created by ForwardRef(Card)) in ForwardRef(Card) (created by Styled(Component)) in Styled(Component) (created by AppProvider) in SnackbarProvider (created by AppProvider) in ToastProvider (created by AppProvider) in LayerProvider (created by AppProvider) in PortalProvider (created by AppProvider) in UserColorManagerProvider (created by AppProvider) in AppProvider (created by SanityRoot) in Fe (created by ThemeProvider) in ThemeProvider (created by SanityRoot) in ZIndexProvider (created by SanityRoot) in SanityRoot in AppContainer

. This is only happening when creating a new document of this type, but not when opening existing documents. I've even commented out most of the fields except for title & slug, and the issue is persistent