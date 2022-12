Hello, do you have any thoughts in regard to Sanity Data Store? I was wondering about storing user data there like user details, or their progress made with content served from Sanity. At least for now it's not anything big nor complex, CRUD stuff. I wanted to approach the issue with Postgresql on Prisma.js, but looking more into Sanity docs made me think if there is not a better solution already in place. Any thoughts on the subject?