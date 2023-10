token

Thanks for the extra context! Indeed, what I suggested is just for when you create new documents using the API.If I understand correctly, what you’re essentially looking for is a way to preview drafts in development and only published documents in production. When you make changes to a document in the Sanity Studio, these changes are saved in the draft version of the document until you hit “Publish”.Assuming you’re using `gatsby-source-sanity`: have you tried adding aand settingto true? This will let you ‘overlay’ the draft version over the regular version of the document in development. If you want it to update on every keypress, you can also setto true.The authyou can create via manage.sanity.io > Your project > Settings > API. You’ll want to create a token with Read permissions in this case. Here is some additional information on keeping tokens secure, just in case: https://www.sanity.io/docs/keeping-your-data-safe By settings things up this way, you should be able to preview drafts in development while only using published documents (and not drafts) in production.