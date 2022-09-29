artist

residences

residencesData

associatedArtist

artist

and they need to be organized under a year because there’s also an archive section for “non-active” residencies which is organized by year in a drop-down style

I don’t think what you’re trying to do is possible without some sort of custom component, and even then I’m not sure how well it would work.Also you can change the Studio structure to clean things up. I wouldn’t let that effect how you’re modelling data.This is changing your schema, however if it was me: I’d create andocument that takes care of the title, slug, bio, etc. for the person.Thenhas a field with an array of artists, ie.. Anywhere else you need to know about an artist, egyou can reference theYou can solve this with a groq query to include whether the artists is under an active year or not