I’m really struggling with how to add extra operations to the Publish action while preserving it’s original functionality (field validating, etc). Is there a more general explanation for the default publish action? I can see the code for it but a) it’s in typescript which adds more confusion when trying to learn/port it b) is rather complex and isn’t as readable as I’d like (compounded by the use of react hooks which results in a lot of things flying around all at once). I’m convinced I’m missing something - I’ve seen all the guides on the document actions API, example code on setting a field at publish time, etc but none of them explain the higher concepts in a way that informs me on how I should be extending existing functionality. I’ve rewritten this multiple times but always end up with a completely broken mess. Am I the only one trying to do these kinds of things unsuccessfully? Also has anyone ever created unit tests for these? I can’t fathom how one can be certain it works as expected without them.. thanks!