Syntax for grabbing image URLs in a GROQ query using Next.js and Sanity.io.

*[ _type == 'post' ] { _id, title, "imageUrl": mainImage.asset->url }

0:{…} 3 properties _id:46c9a52d-74d9-4230-b045-380718591ded title:We'll make one to start imageUrl:<https://cdn.sanity.io/images/[yourprojid]/production/a43c18f9a28611df1a4895eb09c159563c575883-736x497.jpg>

"imageUrl":

asset

->

There's this and more on the doc page I'll put first at the bottom, along with the 'cheat sheet' which is a good way to find Groq things when you want to know about them, and the queries page to base on.... <https://www.sanity.io/docs/presenting-images#BnS1mFRw> <https://www.sanity.io/docs/query-cheat-sheet> <https://www.sanity.io/docs/how-queries-work>

I suspect what you're after looks like so:and will get you results like this, as viewed on the Vision plugin's listing:There are two important keys to this,• for a detailed path instead of just a field item, we need to define a string label for it, thehere • thefield holds a reference, so we need to dereference it with the arrowto access iits own field