Syntax for grabbing image URLs in a GROQ query using Next.js and Sanity.io.

Clean Next.js + Sanity app - Template
Featured contribution
Official(made by Sanity team)
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.
Get more help in the community Slack
|Topic
|Categories
|Featured
|Replies
|Last Updated
|I tried fetching my posts from sanity but got this error, Pls how do i fix it
|Not featured
|Jan 8, 2021
|Text Highlighting Decorator is not being Applied in the Front End
|Not featured
|Apr 5, 2021
|How to Filter on Object Keys in a Nested Object in Groq-Req?
|Not featured
|Mar 31, 2021
|How to get a Media Thumbnail/Preview in the Document List
|Not featured
|May 19, 2021
|Stack Trace: TypeError: Cannot Read Properties of Undefined (Reading 'Name')
|Not featured
|Apr 14, 2022
|Migrating from Ghost: Problem Solving
|Not featured
|May 18, 2020
|How to Filter out Existing References & Add a Default Reference in Schema
|Not featured
|Sep 27, 2021
|GROQ Search - using Score() to walk through all Descending String Fields and make a Match
|Not featured
|Dec 10, 2021
|How to Get Started with Sanity and Angular
|Not featured
|Apr 12, 2021
|How to use a Patch Query to Unset an Array Element
|Not featured
|Apr 2, 2022
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing