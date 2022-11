[resolved] Has anyone tried using Tailwind CSS to style the Sanity studio UI and what was your set up? Background: I’m following this guide https://www.sanity.io/docs/customization to customize the studio. I can use CSS module for the styling but since I’m using Tailwind for the front end, I’d like to also use Tailwind for the studio UI. I tried installing Tailwindcss under the Studio folder but wasn’t able to render the style correctly. Thanks!