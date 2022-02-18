hey guys, thank you very much for setting up this community! I've been able to find your guides for getting started, but none for getting my bearings on an existing Sanity project- could you point me to any helpful resources / give me any useful tips for this situation? It's a pretty simple site, but the site owners don't think they can put me in touch with the original dev. If it helps, I think I just need to create a new block type that'll show up in this dropdown, but not sure where to start on that. 2nd picture is the UI before I open the dropdown. TYIA!

