Taking Over on an Existing Sanity Project
Last updated: Feb 18, 2022
C
hey guys, thank you very much for setting up this community! I've been able to find your guides for getting started, but none for getting my bearings on an existing Sanity project- could you point me to any helpful resources / give me any useful tips for this situation? It's a pretty simple site, but the site owners don't think they can put me in touch with the original dev. If it helps, I think I just need to create a new block type that'll show up in this dropdown, but not sure where to start on that. 2nd picture is the UI before I open the dropdown.TYIA!
Feb 18, 2022, 4:05 PM
C
yes!
Feb 18, 2022, 4:23 PM
C
I used sanity login & sanity init to add the project to a local folder. Only one project & dataset were available. My first instinct was to search all files for the names of the existing blocks, but got 0 results for that 😕
Feb 18, 2022, 4:28 PM
R
You unfortunately can't download the code for an existing Studio using the Sanity CLI. You'd have to clone the repo from something like Github. Do you have access to that?
Feb 18, 2022, 4:31 PM
C
oh, got it. Let me check
Feb 18, 2022, 4:32 PM
C
Is there any place in the Studio settings or Sanity Project settings that lists / might list the repo? Definitely haven't gotten anything directly from the client, besides Sanity read-write access
Feb 18, 2022, 4:35 PM
R
No, it's a completely separate piece. If the Studio has been deployed, though, you can try to recover the schema using this method. You can then just add them to an empty Studio, change the project ID in
sanity.jsonto the correct one, and go from there!
Feb 18, 2022, 4:46 PM
C
I'll go ahead and do that, thank you!!
Feb 18, 2022, 4:47 PM
R
You're welcome! Let us know if you're still having trouble!
Feb 18, 2022, 4:52 PM
C
Hi again Racheal! They gave me access to the repository and that's helped a lot, thank you very much! I have an unrelated question that I'll put back in the main thread 🙂
Feb 18, 2022, 11:04 PM
C
