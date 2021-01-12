Pricing update: Free users
The `sanity-plugin-mux-input` has stopped working, and our customer is now completely unable to add new content (as the whole app is about the video content) 😱 The upload...

Last updated: Jan 12, 2021

The 

sanity-plugin-mux-input
has stopped working, and our customer is now completely unable to add new content (as the whole app is about the video content) 😱 The upload seems to work, but mux is uable to process the video, as the video file is not available from the sanity google storage.

The input file '<https://storage.googleapis.com/sanity-scratchmux-proxy/31e5e967-dbeb-4fd0-8630-1fea71973e79.quicktime>' could not be downloaded.

Jan 11, 2021, 10:10 AM

user M
Any way you can check up on this? Kind of critical as it’s a total blocker for our customers work 😅

Jan 11, 2021, 10:11 AM

Absolutely, that's not very productive this way 😉 I'll check with the team and/or the Mux team. Sorry about the disruption this is causing for your client.

Jan 11, 2021, 10:13 AM

Jan 11, 2021, 10:13 AM

Is the above error from today btw? Also, are you on the latest version of the plugin? It should allow you to directly upload to Mux rather than using the old upload path shown in the error, which proxies things through our servers. Could you see if trying direct uploads fixes the issue for you?

Jan 11, 2021, 10:31 AM

Thanks for confirming! We'll look into why this is happening with the old version.

Jan 11, 2021, 10:39 AM

I saw

user E
ran into this too. I think he fixed it by upgrading the plugin. It appears an older version of the plugin was uploading to a Sanity bucket before going to Mux.
Newer versions of the plugin upload directly to Mux

Jan 12, 2021, 3:40 AM

