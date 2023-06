Third-party SSO logins now work without cookies in Sanity Studio

user F

#sid=foo

Hi, thanks for your patience and apologies for only getting this information to you now. There was some confusion on our end as it's not well-documented yet, but we do indeed support cookieless logins for third-party SSO implementations.To get it to work, the studio needs to get the session ID (SID) as a hash parameter. In other words, it should redirect back to the studio withHere's an example from our own Community Studio to illustrate the change: https://github.com/sanity-io/community-studio/commit/4a8446ce2a6600a502cfb87b1e2230bd0c8e6710 Let us know if you run into any issues or if I misunderstood that you're using the old SSO setup and not