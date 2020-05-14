const supportedLanguages = [ {id: 'nb', title: 'Norwegian', isDefault: true}, {id: 'en', title: 'English'} ] export default { name: 'localeBlock', type: 'object', fieldsets: [ { title: 'Oversettelser', name: 'translations', options: {collapsible: true} } ], fields: supportedLanguages.map(lang => ( { title: lang.title, name: lang.id, type: 'block', //fieldset: lang.isDefault ? null : 'translations' } )) }

As long as I comment out fieldset it works, but now I don't get the collapsible area for translations like I do from strings.