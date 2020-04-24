import BlockContent from "@sanity/block-content-to-react"

<BlockContent blocks={blocks} />

<BlockContent blocks={blocks} serializers={someSerializer} />

import BaseBlockContent from "@sanity/block-content-to-react" import React from "react" import { Link } from "gatsby" const serializers = { types: { block(props) { switch (props.node.style) { case "h1": return <h1 className="text-center">{props.children}</h1> case "h2": return <h2 className="text-center">{props.children}</h2> case "h3": return <h3 className="text-center">{props.children}</h3> case "h4": return <h4 className="text-center">{props.children}</h4> case "blockquote": return <blockquote>{props.children}</blockquote> default: return <p className="inspirationText">{props.children}</p> } }, }, marks: { internalLink: ({ mark, children }) => { const { slug = {} } = mark const href = `/${slug.current}` return <Link to={href}>{children}</Link> }, externalLink: ({ mark, children }) => { const { blank, href } = mark return blank ? ( <a href={href} target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> {children} </a> ) : ( <a href={href}>{children}</a> ) }, }, } const BlockContent = ({ blocks }) => ( <BaseBlockContent blocks={blocks} serializers={serializers} /> ) export default BlockContent

Hey Saia, I don’t know about any good videos but I can give you some tips. Remember that you cannot (you can with some hacks, but I don’t know how) run GROQ queries in Gatsby, you have to use GraphQL; Use graphiql to create your queriesThen install the block content component as instructed in the repo.Import it with a constThen run it with your data fields, you usually want the fields starting with _raw for block contentIf you want to do things like add CSS classes to your block content data you’ll need to use a serializer.Here is one that I used recently, note that this is a full component. You can also just define the serializer and pass it to block content like thisMy component that serializes looks like thisI just import it in my files and run it, I don’t have to pass serializers to it as it already has one. But I do have to pass blocks