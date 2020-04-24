Skip to content
Tips for using block-content-to-react in a Gatsby app with GraphQL data

13 replies
Last updated: Apr 24, 2020
Are there any videos on how to use the block-content-to-react (https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-react/blob/master/README.md ) inside a gatsby app where I’m already getting the data via gatsby graphql api already?
Apr 19, 2020, 4:09 AM
Hey Saia, I don’t know about any good videos but I can give you some tips.Remember that you cannot (you can with some hacks, but I don’t know how) run GROQ queries in Gatsby, you have to use GraphQL; Use graphiql to create your queries

Then install the block content component as instructed in the repo.

Import it with a const

import BlockContent from "@sanity/block-content-to-react"
Then run it with your data fields, you usually want the fields starting with _raw for block content

&lt;BlockContent blocks={blocks} /&gt;

If you want to do things like add CSS classes to your block content data you’ll need to use a serializer.

Here is one that I used recently, note that this is a full component. You can also just define the serializer and pass it to block content like this

&lt;BlockContent blocks={blocks} serializers={someSerializer} /&gt;

My component that serializes looks like this


import BaseBlockContent from "@sanity/block-content-to-react"
import React from "react"
import { Link } from "gatsby"
const serializers = {
  types: {
    block(props) {
      switch (props.node.style) {
        case "h1":
          return &lt;h1 className="text-center"&gt;{props.children}&lt;/h1&gt;
        case "h2":
          return &lt;h2 className="text-center"&gt;{props.children}&lt;/h2&gt;
        case "h3":
          return &lt;h3 className="text-center"&gt;{props.children}&lt;/h3&gt;
        case "h4":
          return &lt;h4 className="text-center"&gt;{props.children}&lt;/h4&gt;
        case "blockquote":
          return &lt;blockquote&gt;{props.children}&lt;/blockquote&gt;
        default:
          return &lt;p className="inspirationText"&gt;{props.children}&lt;/p&gt;
      }
    },
  },
  marks: {
    internalLink: ({ mark, children }) =&gt; {
      const { slug = {} } = mark
      const href = `/${slug.current}`
      return &lt;Link to={href}&gt;{children}&lt;/Link&gt;
    },
    externalLink: ({ mark, children }) =&gt; {
      const { blank, href } = mark
      return blank ? (
        &lt;a href={href} target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"&gt;
          {children}
        &lt;/a&gt;
      ) : (
        &lt;a href={href}&gt;{children}&lt;/a&gt;
      )
    },
  },
}
const BlockContent = ({ blocks }) =&gt; (
  &lt;BaseBlockContent blocks={blocks} serializers={serializers} /&gt;
)
export default BlockContent
I just import it in my files and run it, I don’t have to pass serializers to it as it already has one. But I do have to pass blocks
Apr 19, 2020, 11:42 AM
In the file where I want to render the rich text data, I have my graphql query like so:
export const query = graphql`
  query($slug: String!) {
    sanityProject(slug: { current: { eq: $slug } }) {
      title
      author {
        name
      }
      slug {
        current
      }
      
      _rawDescription
      image {
        asset {
          fluid {
            ...GatsbySanityImageFluid
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
`
Apr 19, 2020, 11:43 PM
then I have my component, like so:
const PostTemplate = ({ data: { sanityProject: post } }) =&gt; {
  // const htmlDescription = post.description.split("\n").join("&lt;br /&gt;")
  console.log("post", post)
  return (
    &lt;&gt;
      &lt;Header /&gt;
      &lt;Layout&gt;
        &lt;h1&gt;{post.title}&lt;/h1&gt;
        &lt;p
          css={css`
            font-size: 0.75rem;
          `}
        &gt;
          Posted by {post.author.name}
        &lt;/p&gt;
        &lt;br /&gt;
        {post.image &amp;&amp; &lt;Img fluid={post.image.asset.fluid} alt={post.title} /&gt;}
        &lt;br /&gt;
        {/* {post._rawDescription.map(content =&gt; (
          &lt;pre&gt;{JSON.stringify(content, null, 2)}&lt;/pre&gt;
        ))} */}

        &lt;ReadLink to="/"&gt;&amp;larr; back to all posts&lt;/ReadLink&gt;
      &lt;/Layout&gt;
    &lt;/&gt;
  )
}
export default PostTemplate
Apr 19, 2020, 11:44 PM
What’s the recommended way to rendering my data from sanity with the rich text styles here ^ in my Gatsby app?
Apr 19, 2020, 11:46 PM
Why do you do a
{post._rawDescription.map(content =&gt; (
          &lt;pre&gt;{JSON.stringify(content, null, 2)}&lt;/pre&gt;
the _raw elements are great for block content, import the block content like I showed in my earlier code (const BlockContent…)
then run &lt;BlockContet blocks={post._rawDescription} /&gt;

Note that if you have any custom types you may need a serializer
Apr 20, 2020, 7:04 AM
user C
is spot on ... just for some extra context, below is how i'm running my PortableText via serializers
query:

fragment SingleArticleFragment on SanityArticle {
    title
    slug {
      current
    }
    ...
    excerpt
    _rawBodyCopy(resolveReferences: { maxDepth: 10 })
    ...
    }
  }
Single page template:

{_rawBodyCopy &amp;&amp; &lt;PortableText _blocks_={_rawBodyCopy} /&gt;}

PortableText.js component:

import React from 'react'
import BlockContent from '@sanity/block-content-to-react'
import serializers from './Serializers'

const PortableText = ({ blocks }) =&gt; (
  &lt;BlockContent blocks={blocks} serializers={serializers} /&gt;
)

export default PortableText
Serializer.js

import InlineImage from './InlineImage'

const serializers = {
  types: {
    inlineImage: InlineImage,
  }
}

export default serializers
Apr 20, 2020, 1:50 PM
also, here's another serializers i have in different project .. the rest of the items are basically the same.
This one just has more components in the PortableText that I can insert during authoring.


import Image from './Image'
import VideoBlock from './Video'
import VideoEmbedBlock from './VideoEmbedBlock'
import GalleryBlock from './GalleryBlock'
import MapBlock from './MapBlock'
import InstagramBlock from './InstagramBlock'

const serializers = {
  types: {
    imageFull: Image,
    video: VideoBlock,
    gallery: GalleryBlock,
    googleMyMap: MapBlock,
    instagramPost: InstagramBlock,
    videoEmbed: VideoEmbedBlock
  }
}

export default serializers
hope this helps
Apr 20, 2020, 1:52 PM
anyone have any idea how 
serializers.container
works? I need some specific wrapping container but docs don't really make it clear how to do it 😕
Apr 24, 2020, 9:33 AM
const serializers = {
  container: YourReactElementHere,
}
looks like this works, now to find out how to add props to it
Apr 24, 2020, 9:37 AM
const serializers = {
  container: ({ children }) =&gt; (
    &lt;Stack direction="vertical" gap={3}&gt;
      {children}
    &lt;/Stack&gt;
  ),
}
sorted
👌
Apr 24, 2020, 9:39 AM
user Y
i think it makes sense for this to be in the docs? Want me to add a PR?
Apr 24, 2020, 9:39 AM
sure! You’re thinking the README.md for the library?
Apr 24, 2020, 9:46 AM
Yep pretty much. Maybe it should be in all the READMEs for the other libs as well actually 🤔
Apr 24, 2020, 9:48 AM

