Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Tips for validating document references in Sanity.io

25 replies
Last updated: Mar 9, 2022
Hi there! I have a data model with two document types, foo and bar, and bar’s can contain references to multiple foos. We want to warn if any foo exists that isn’t referenced by at least one bar, but I’m not sure how to navigate references in validation. Is there a way in the validation of foo to say “referenced by at least one bar”?
Mar 8, 2022, 11:37 PM
It is possible! In this case, I'd probably use document-level validation in conjunction with the client.
  validation: Rule =&gt; Rule.custom(async ({ _id }) =&gt; {
    //count the incoming references from Foo docs
    const referenceCount = await studioClient.fetch(`count(*[_type == 'foo' &amp;&amp; references(${_id})])`)
    //Return error if 0 Foo docs reference Bar
    return referenceCount &gt; 0 ? true : 'Document must have at least 1 Foo referencing it'
  }),
Mar 8, 2022, 11:51 PM
Ah makes total sense! I’ll give it a whirl. Thank you!
Mar 8, 2022, 11:53 PM
user M
Maybe a dumb question but if I don't ask, I don't know -- what happens with a false with document validation? You can't commit the change? Do we control the response, like if there's warning text? I couldn't tell from reading that.
Mar 8, 2022, 11:56 PM
In my case, I’ll be adding .warning() and putting up warning text
Mar 8, 2022, 11:57 PM
By default, it would fail to publish I believe
Mar 8, 2022, 11:57 PM
By default it will give you an alert 
!
that the field isn’t valid, but you can also add a custom warning and nest a string or other error prop return as needed into that.
Mar 8, 2022, 11:58 PM
here’s a feedback example when a string doesn’t match the default url type pattern
Mar 8, 2022, 11:59 PM
Thank you both! Sounds like it extends the field-level dynamics and is just another way to call them up.
Mar 8, 2022, 11:59 PM
Okay a more generic question now that I’ve tried and failed to use Racheal’s snippit — any pro tips for debugging validation?
Mar 9, 2022, 12:00 AM
Yep! All of that is correct! There are different error levels that you can control. The validation I provided would prevent you from publishing a document (which may be a bad experience for your editors). As Matthew said, if you append 
.warning()
you would still be able to publish, but the document would indicate an issue.
Mar 9, 2022, 12:00 AM
user B
you likely need to bring in the client. Mine uses one that I preconfigure and reuse through my studio. Notice the 
studioClient.fetch()
. Mine looks like this:
import client from "part:@sanity/base/client"

export const studioClient = client.withConfig({apiVersion: '2021-03-25'})
Then I just add 
import studioClient from './path/to/studioClient.js'
to the top of my document
Mar 9, 2022, 12:02 AM
Makes total sense, but is there somewhere that I would have been able to debug that myself? Surprised I don’t see an error message anywhere in the studio about my validation query that definitely won’t work
Mar 9, 2022, 12:03 AM
I would think in your console it would tell you that studioClient is undefined.
Mar 9, 2022, 12:03 AM
Nothing in the console 😕
Mar 9, 2022, 12:04 AM
Ah, it tells you in the error, actually.
Mar 9, 2022, 12:05 AM
ahhhhh there it is
Mar 9, 2022, 12:05 AM
I’ve got that
Mar 9, 2022, 12:05 AM
My brain just filtered it out
Mar 9, 2022, 12:05 AM
Okay awesome, I can take it from here. Thanks for teaching me how to fish 😉
Mar 9, 2022, 12:05 AM
Happy to help!
Mar 9, 2022, 12:06 AM
Phew, finally got it working! From your snippit I needed to change 
references(${id})
to 
references('${id}')
or I got a super unhelpful 
expected ')' following function arguments
error. One follow up now that it’s working: I don’t see anything in the docs around the async + await syntax you used. Is that a sanity thing, or just generic javascript and I’m just a js newb?
Mar 9, 2022, 12:39 AM
It's a general JS thing. There's a good explanation of the async and await keywords here .
Mar 9, 2022, 12:43 AM
It’s a typical js API rendering method Link and one of the more obscure and confounding things to learn, so don’t be embarrassed if it doesn’t come quickly or easily.
Mar 9, 2022, 12:43 AM
Thanks all!
Mar 9, 2022, 12:44 AM
Really great question
user B
- thank you!
Mar 9, 2022, 12:46 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.