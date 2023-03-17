*[_type== "home"] {

pageSections[] {

...,

testimonial->,

works[] {

...,

work->

},

}

}

I'm having trouble constructing a groq query to expand a nested reference to a 'work' document. I have and array of flexible objects on the 'home' document named 'pageSections', one of which is a 'workGallery' that includes an array of 'works' each of which reference a 'work' document.I have another section named singleTestimonial that references a 'testimonial' document which I can expand. But it doesn't work with the 'work' one. I'm at a bit of a loss.