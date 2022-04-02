Trouble fetching data of multiple document types in NextJS with Sanity

*[_type in ['event', 'calendar', 'notice']]{ _type == 'event': { eventTitle, eventDate, venue, mainImage, artists[]->, }, _type == 'notice': { _id, title, body, }, _type == 'calendar': { _id, month, 'event': event[]->{ title[], date, }, }, }

🙏

Hello, I am using NextJS with Sanity and trying to fetch data of more than one document type to render on a page. I’m trying to use the below query but at the moment it is not working. Specifically I have a page on my website for events, and on that page I want to fetch ‘calendar’ documents, ‘notice’ documents, and ‘event’ documents.Grateful for any tips!