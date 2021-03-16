Trouble getting started with Sanity, unable to add new items to content type
Last updated: Mar 16, 2021
I
Hi! I am trying to get started with Sanity for the first time, and haven't been able to get the studio to work yet. I did a clean install with the cli and used the "blog" schema template. I ran sanity start right away and everything seemed to spin up correctly. I was able to go to the desk at localhost:3333 but when I click on a content type, it just says "loading items" indefinitely and I am unable to add new items. I tried a clean install and then I tried another clean install without the blog schema template -- same thing each time. Does anyone else have any advice on this? I'm about ready to move on to a different CMS, which is too bad because Sanity seems cool 😞
Mar 16, 2021, 10:06 PM
G
Hi User. Sorry to hear there’s been some trouble getting started! Were there any error messages worth noting—either in the bottom-right corner or in your Developer Tools?
Mar 16, 2021, 10:29 PM
B
Nope! Nothing in chrome developer console or terminal
Mar 16, 2021, 10:33 PM
G
Would you be comfortable trying something in the terminal?
Mar 16, 2021, 10:51 PM
I
Yep!
Mar 16, 2021, 10:51 PM
G
If you go to your studio directory and run
sanity documents create, you should get something like this:
Set the
{ "_id": "c9d4c90b-c053-4e6b-8bd8-0d48a49cf7ac", "_type": "specify-me" }
_typeto a document type that’s in your schema. Could be post, author, etc.
Mar 16, 2021, 10:53 PM
G
When you save the file, I’m curious to know if you get a “Created” response back with the
_id.
Mar 16, 2021, 10:54 PM
B
Would that response come in the terminal window? Not seeing anything
Mar 16, 2021, 11:00 PM
I
Hang on, I had to close the text window. Got an id back
Mar 16, 2021, 11:01 PM
G
Yes, the response would normally come back in the terminal after having saved the file.
Mar 16, 2021, 11:01 PM
I
yep got an idea, had to close the file first
Mar 16, 2021, 11:02 PM
I
*id
Mar 16, 2021, 11:02 PM
G
Okay, that’s a good sign that you can interact via the CLI.
Could you try running
sanity logout && sanity login, then
sanity startagain and see if that helps. I’m not confident it’ll solve the problem but at least we can tick it off.
Mar 16, 2021, 11:04 PM
I
aha!
Mar 16, 2021, 11:07 PM
R
That seems to have worked
Mar 16, 2021, 11:08 PM
I
Hey! Nice!
Mar 16, 2021, 11:08 PM
G
Thank you for helping out!
Mar 16, 2021, 11:08 PM
R
Strange though
Mar 16, 2021, 11:08 PM
R
Any time! Enjoy getting started and thanks for sticking it out. 🙂
Mar 16, 2021, 11:08 PM
