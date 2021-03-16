Hi! I am trying to get started with Sanity for the first time, and haven't been able to get the studio to work yet. I did a clean install with the cli and used the "blog" schema template. I ran sanity start right away and everything seemed to spin up correctly. I was able to go to the desk at localhost:3333 but when I click on a content type, it just says "loading items" indefinitely and I am unable to add new items. I tried a clean install and then I tried another clean install without the blog schema template -- same thing each time. Does anyone else have any advice on this? I'm about ready to move on to a different CMS, which is too bad because Sanity seems cool 😞