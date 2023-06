*[_type == "post"]{ ..., body[]{ ..., markDefs[]{ ..., _type == "internalLink" => { "slug": @.reference->slug } } } }

*[_type == "page"]{ ..., body[]{ ..., markDefs[]{ ..., _type == "internalLink" => { "something": "test" } } }

Hello! I'm trying to implement the internal link as explained here: https://www.sanity.io/guides/portable-text-internal-and-external-links When I want to add the slug using a the GROQ query given, it does not seem to work. Nothing is added to the markDefs object when I test it in Vision:In fact, even if I type something directly in the query, nothing is added to the markDefs:Even if I remove the _type == "internalLink", it does not get written into the result.Can somebody please help me and tell me what I am doing wrong?