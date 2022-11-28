Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Trouble playing audio from *.mp3* files in Sanity blog site

4 replies
Last updated: Nov 28, 2022
Hi everyone. I've been stuck on something for a few days now, and after looking online and trying different things, I still can't figure it out. I haven't been using Sanity that long and have not yet had to do this, so I don't know what I'm doing wrong.
So I'm building like a blog site that displays cards with student names, bios, an image, etc. Each card also has a button that when clicked, should play a short audio clip from an
.mp3 file. I am able to see all of the information displayed in the browser when the information is entered in Sanity (the text for the name bio, the image file, etc.). However, I am not able to hear the audio when I click the button to hear the audio. When I click the button, I get the error in the console (see screenshot). As I understand from the documentation , the 
file
type is used for all other file types such as documents and audio files. Going by this information, I added to my "student" schema (lines 17-19 in my screenshot). Then, in my component, I added audio to my query (see "query" screenshot", line 10). Finally, down below in the component, I added a click event for the audio (see "button" screenshot, lines 4-7), using 
student.audio
in order to get the .mp3 audio from Sanity. Up above, I used 
student.name
to get the name, 
student.image
to get the image, etc., and they all worked. The audio is the only thing I am having problems with.
However, I noticed that when I use a URL instead of 
student.audio
it works, though I need it to work when an .mp3 file is added into Sanity, and not a URL:
let audio = new Audio('<https://assets.coderrocketfuel.com/pomodoro-times-up.mp3>');
However, it does not work when I use 
student.audio
and this is when I get the error in the console. I don't know what I am doing wrong and how I can make it work so that the .mp3 audio plays. Any thoughts or ideas? Maybe my schema or query or both are incorrect? Any ideas would help. And by the way, there is nothing wrong with the .mp3 files I'm using (they all work), so it's not that. Thank you so much!
Nov 27, 2022, 10:18 PM
File will contain a reference to an asset, like image. Try apply the same logic in your groq query as you have for image and reference it by student.audio.asset.url
Nov 27, 2022, 10:26 PM
user G
Thank you, Daniel. I'll play around with that and see if I can get that to work.
Nov 27, 2022, 10:41 PM
user G
Update: I finally got it! Using what you mentioned, I wrote my GROQ query like this:

        audio{
          asset-&gt;{
          _id,
          url
        }
      },
And then down in the button, I referenced it the way you said:

onClick=
      {() =&gt; {
        let audio = new Audio(student.audio.asset.url);
        audio.play();
      }}
Thanks again for pushing me in the right direction!
Nov 28, 2022, 2:07 AM
Awesome!
Nov 28, 2022, 9:42 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.