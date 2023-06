Trouble playing audio from *.mp3* files in Sanity blog site

file

let audio = new Audio('<https://assets.coderrocketfuel.com/pomodoro-times-up.mp3>');

Hi everyone. I've been stuck on something for a few days now, and after looking online and trying different things, I still can't figure it out. I haven't been using Sanity that long and have not yet had to do this, so I don't know what I'm doing wrong.So I'm building like a blog site that displays cards with student names, bios, an image, etc. Each card also has a button that when clicked, should play a short audio clip from anfile. I am able to see all of the information displayed in the browser when the information is entered in Sanity (the text for the name bio, the image file, etc.). However, I am not able to hear the audio when I click the button to hear the audio. When I click the button, I get the error in the console (see screenshot). As I understand from the documentation , thetype is used for all other file types such as documents andfiles. Going by this information, I added to my "student" schema (lines 17-19 in my screenshot). Then, in my component, I addedto my query (see "query" screenshot", line 10). Finally, down below in the component, I added a click event for the audio (see "button" screenshot, lines 4-7), usingin order to get theaudio from Sanity. Up above, I usedto get the name,to get the image, etc., and they all worked. The audio is the only thing I am having problems with.However, I noticed that when I use a URL instead ofit works, though I need it to work when anfile is added into Sanity, and not a URL:However, it does not work when I useand this is when I get the error in the console. I don't know what I am doing wrong and how I can make it work so that theaudio plays. Any thoughts or ideas? Maybe my schema or query or both are incorrect? Any ideas would help. And by the way, there is nothing wrong with thefiles I'm using (they all work), so it's not that. Thank you so much!