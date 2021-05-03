Trouble querying for types and limitations of querying objects in Sanity
Hi all!I'm having trouble querying for types. This produces no matches. However, I'm successfully using the type in an array for a page. And the returned json data is correctly displaying, and even shows the testimonial type!
*[_type == 'testimonial']
May 1, 2021, 2:23 AM
Hi User. When you’re viewing a testimonial document in the studio, you can click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner and select Inspect. Do you then see something like:
{ "_createdAt": "2021-03-09T06:14:07Z", "_id": "22c6c3cb-9f8a-4d6e-9084-627b18a6d45f", "_rev": "btIujVUaQMY6qaWz2C2Fbk", "_type": "testimonial", ...
May 1, 2021, 2:28 AM
Hi User, appreciate the quick response! I see this:
May 1, 2021, 2:33 AM
Hi User, appreciate the quick response! I see this:
May 1, 2021, 2:33 AM
It's also an object, not a document. Not sure if that makes a difference. The testimonial type is embedded in a document, and it's quite deeply nested.
May 1, 2021, 2:34 AM
Unfortunately, you won’t be able to search for an object by its type in the same way you would a document. I can’t come up with anything more eloquent than:
This assumes your object is in an array (like your portable text) named content. You said your object was deeply nested, so that might require some finessing. I’d be interested in hearing if this gets the data you’re after.
*[length(content[_type == 'testimonial']) > 0].content[_type == 'testimonial']
May 1, 2021, 3:27 AM
I see, so would changing the type of testimonial to be a document fix that?
May 1, 2021, 4:31 AM
And the query doesn't seem to work, my full object looks like this
May 1, 2021, 4:32 AM
Well it seems like it works with documents, I guess that limitation of the querying should be in the docs
May 1, 2021, 4:41 AM
Yes, if it were a document you should be able to search for them with your original query.
v1has an equivalent query that drills down to the object.
May 1, 2021, 4:43 AM
May 1, 2021, 4:43 AM
I see, thanks for your help!
May 3, 2021, 8:15 AM
