*[length(content[_type == 'testimonial']) > 0].content[_type == 'testimonial']

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to search for an object by its type in the same way you would a document. I can’t come up with anything more eloquent than:This assumes your object is in an array (like your portable text) named content. You said your object was deeply nested, so that might require some finessing. I’d be interested in hearing if this gets the data you’re after.