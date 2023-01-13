Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Trouble starting Sanity studio due to missing module

Last updated: Jan 13, 2023
Hi,
I tried to init Sanity for my project, but i cant get the studio to start.
Never happend before.

i ran

npm create sanity@latest -- --template clean --create-project "musemPitten1000" --dataset production

installed just fine.
after

npm run dev

i get the following;

Error: Cannot find module 'node:path'

Require stack:

- C:/Users/Johannes/Desktop/Websites/pizSanity/node_modules/vite/dist/node-cjs/publicUtils.cjs

- C:/Users/Johannes/Desktop/Websites/pizSanity/node_modules/vite/index.cjs

- C:/Users/Johannes/Desktop/Websites/pizSanity/node_modules/sanity/lib/_chunks/devAction-c2147bc0.js

- C:/Users/Johannes/Desktop/Websites/pizSanity/node_modules/sanity/lib/_chunks/_internal-0ee4475e.js

- C:/Users/Johannes/Desktop/Websites/pizSanity/node_modules/sanity/lib/_internal.js

- C:/Users/Johannes/Desktop/Websites/pizSanity/node_modules/sanity/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks/getCliConfig-bf07f3b1.js

- C:/Users/Johannes/Desktop/Websites/pizSanity/node_modules/sanity/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks/cli-3c0c58fd.js

- C:/Users/Johannes/Desktop/Websites/pizSanity/node_modules/sanity/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/run.js

- C:/Users/Johannes/Desktop/Websites/pizSanity/node_modules/sanity/node_modules/@sanity/cli/bin/sanity

- C:/Users/Johannes/Desktop/Websites/pizSanity/node_modules/sanity/bin/sanity

at Object.&lt;anonymous&gt; (C:/Users/Johannes/Desktop/Websites/pizSanity/node_modules/vite/dist/node-cjs/publicUtils.cjs:3:14)

npm ERR! code ELIFECYCLE

npm ERR! errno 1
`npm ERR! musempitten1000@1.0.0 dev: `sanity dev``

npm ERR! Exit status 1

npm ERR!

npm ERR! Failed at the musempitten1000@1.0.0 dev script.

npm ERR! This is probably not a problem with npm. There is likely additional logging output above.


npm ERR! A complete log of this run can be found in:

npm ERR!     C:\Users\Johannes\AppData\Roaming\npm-cache\_logs\2023-01-12T13_22_09_880Z-debug.log

i tried npm install, sanity install, nothing worked.
please help!
Jan 12, 2023, 1:27 PM
Jan 12, 2023, 1:41 PM
Thank you, but no solution there.Problem keeps appearing.

I never had this trouble with sanity before, now i cant setup a studio all of a sudden.
Jan 13, 2023, 9:06 AM
It works now.SOLUTION:
I updated node and npm to the latest versions and everything works fine now.
Jan 13, 2023, 9:26 AM

