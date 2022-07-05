Trouble targeting second array layer in React component

🙂

const allProducts = collection.products || []; const productTitles = allProducts.map(product => product.title);

<Collection/>

const Home = ({ product, collection }) => { return ( <> <Collection collection={collection} /> {(collection ?? []).map((collectionItem) => ( <div key={collectionItem.title}> {const allProducts=collection.products || []; allProducts.map(product => ( <p key={product._id}>{product.title}</p> } </div> ))} </> ); };

Hi Sadiki, Don’t worry, we all started at some pointRegarding your question, you need to map over your products and extract the titles that way.But I would recommend setting meaningful variable names in your code, so your code can be understood more readily (by yourself and others).Example:when it comes to mapping to get the titles, you could do that inside of yourComponent, if you are displaying the data you stored in there. If you want to display it within your code here, I would recommend going about it like this:Hope that will help you with your question