Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Trouble uploading images with sanity.io, resolved with alternate method

24 replies
Last updated: Aug 8, 2022
Hi there, I have implemented sanity.io in my project and I am having trouble trying tpo upload images in it. Specifically, I am using the imageBuilder in order to upload them but it looks like it's not working as when I am using the urlFor function in my component, it says that the data pulled it's undefined. When I have figure it out, I have tried to check if I was pulling the data in the right way and evntually I was doing it correctly as i could get the assetId and the type.
Aug 5, 2022, 9:46 AM
We’re going to need to see some code. 🙂
Aug 5, 2022, 9:50 AM
HI
user F
, I will share my code. So briefly, the ResturantCard component is where I am using the urlFor() function. As you will see the imgUrl Prop is imported from the component FeaturedRow.js where I have imported my data from sanity using the GROQ function.
Aug 5, 2022, 11:17 AM
So I have stored sanity data in a state called restaurants and then in order to get all the key value I am mapping through resturants array stored in the state.
Aug 5, 2022, 11:21 AM
The issue is when I am trying to retrieve imgUrl in RestaurantCard.js using the sanity imageBuilder as it gives me an error saying that url is undefined
Aug 5, 2022, 11:23 AM
otherwise I will share sanity.js where I have imported @sanity/client and @sanity/image-url
Aug 5, 2022, 11:25 AM
Can you show me the error?
Aug 5, 2022, 12:06 PM
This is the error I get
Aug 5, 2022, 1:25 PM
This is how looks the image section in my sanity schema
Aug 5, 2022, 1:35 PM
ANd this is how looks my restaurant.js in the sanity/schemas folder when I have created the data
Aug 5, 2022, 1:42 PM
could you 
console.log(imgUrl)
and try this:
restaurants?.map(resto =&gt; &lt;RestaurantCard 
  key={resto._id}
  id={resto._id}
  title={resto.name}
  //etc.
  lat={resto.lat}/&gt;)

Aug 5, 2022, 4:32 PM
HI
user J
I have console.log the imgUrl prop and this is what I get. It seems to me that this prop has been imported correctly and I get the image data correctly. So now I need to understand why the image/builder doesn't work with this data
Aug 8, 2022, 8:21 AM
Have you tried what I suggested before?
In addition you can also try to use 
urlFor
outside of your return function:
const image= urlFor(imgUrl).width(400).height(300).url()
and then use it in your 
&lt;Image/&gt;
component.
Aug 8, 2022, 2:03 PM
Yes
user J
I have tried what you have suggested before and it works as I get the data from sanity. When I console.log the imgUrl I have got asset and type, are those key value enough to be used in the image/builder?
Aug 8, 2022, 2:13 PM
Or better, are this the right keys value to use with image/builder?
Aug 8, 2022, 2:14 PM
yes they are!
Aug 8, 2022, 2:21 PM
const image= urlFor(imgUrl).width(400).height(300).url()
Aug 8, 2022, 2:21 PM
I have tried it and it gives me the same error unfortunately
Aug 8, 2022, 2:30 PM
Hi
user J
I have figured it out. I found a way to extract the asset_id and url, and I have basically add to Image component the source imgUrl.asset.url
Aug 8, 2022, 3:39 PM
And it worked.
Aug 8, 2022, 3:40 PM
I still need to figure out how image/builder works
Aug 8, 2022, 3:40 PM
😀😀
Aug 8, 2022, 3:40 PM
you got it to work?
Aug 8, 2022, 4:41 PM
Yes
user J
I’ve used a different way. When I have fetched the data from sanity in my project, I have pulled out from image{ asset -&gt; {_id, url}}. So then as source of the Image component I have used the source=imgUrl.asset.url and it worked
Aug 8, 2022, 4:47 PM
But I still don't know how to use the image/builder
Aug 8, 2022, 4:47 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.