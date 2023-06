Hi there, I have implemented sanity.io in my project and I am having trouble trying tpo upload images in it. Specifically, I am using the imageBuilder in order to upload them but it looks like it's not working as when I am using the urlFor function in my component, it says that the data pulled it's undefined. When I have figure it out, I have tried to check if I was pulling the data in the right way and evntually I was doing it correctly as i could get the assetId and the type.