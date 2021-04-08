[0]

id: 'draft.id-here'

Test

*[_type == 'post' && slug.current == $slug][0] { ..., 'slug': slug.current, // other projects here, but not important for this i think }

My groq query getsfor the given post slug, but when I remove that in Vision, I can see both the published version, and theversion with my updated title (just addedto the end of the title lol). How do I get the preview client to use that draft version?