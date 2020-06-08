import React from "react"; import ReactDOMServer from "../../node_modules/react-dom/server"; import PatchEvent, { set, unset } from "part:@sanity/form-builder/patch-event"; import FormField from "part:@sanity/components/formfields/default"; import * as ai from "react-icons/ai"; import * as bs from "react-icons/bs"; import * as di from "react-icons/di"; import * as fa from "react-icons/fa"; import * as fc from "react-icons/fc"; import * as fi from "react-icons/fi"; import * as gi from "react-icons/gi"; import * as go from "react-icons/go"; import * as gr from "react-icons/gr"; import * as io from "react-icons/io"; import * as md from "react-icons/md"; import * as ri from "react-icons/ri"; import * as ti from "react-icons/ti"; import * as wi from "react-icons/wi"; const ReactIcons = { ...ai, ...bs, ...di, ...fa, ...fc, ...fi, ...gi, ...go, ...gr, ...io, ...md, ...ri, ...ti, ...wi, }; // The patch function that sets data on the document const createPatchFrom = (value) => PatchEvent.from(value === "" ? unset() : set(String(value))); const IconPicker = (props) => { const { type, value = undefined, onChange } = props; const [iconsArray, setIconsArray] = React.useState({ icons: [] }); const [pickerValue, setPickerValue] = React.useState([]); const [searchQuery, setSearchQuery] = React.useState(); const handleChange = (query) => { setPickerValue(query); const arr = []; Object.keys(ReactIcons).map((go) => { if ( go.toLowerCase().includes(query.toLowerCase()) && query.length > 2 ) { arr.push(go); setIconsArray({ icons: arr }); } }); }; // If deleting searchquery, clear icons React.useEffect(() => { if (pickerValue.length < 2) { setIconsArray({ icons: [] }); } }, [pickerValue]); // On icon select const getIcon = (icon) => { const Icon = ReactIcons[icon]; return ( <> <Icon /> </> ); }; const clearSearch = () => { setPickerValue([]); setSearchQuery(""); }; return ( <> <FormField label={type.title} description={ value !== undefined ? "Valgt ikon: " : type.description } > {value !== undefined ? ( <div style={{ position: "relative" }}> <p style={{ fontSize: "2rem" }}> {getIcon(value)} <b>{value}</b> </p> <button style={{ fontSize: "1.5rem", position: "absolute", top: 0, right: 0, background: "transparent", color: "red", border: 0, }} onClick={() => onChange(createPatchFrom(""))} > {getIcon("AiFillCloseCircle")} </button> </div> ) : ( "" )} <input type="text" onChange={(event) => handleChange(event.target.value)} className="DefaultTextInput_input_2wVzD text-input_textInput_31n9_ text-input_root_1xAqy" /> {iconsArray.icons.map((icon) => { const Icon = ReactIcons[icon]; const iconRendered = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(Icon()); return ( <> <span className="btn" onClick={() => clearSearch()}> <button style={{ background: "transparent", borderRadius: "0.1rem", margin: "0.1rem", }} // Working: // onClick={() => // onChange(createPatchFrom(icon)) // } // Not working onClick={() => onChange(createPatchFrom(iconRendered)) } > <Icon /> </button> </span> </> ); })} </FormField> </> ); }; export default IconPicker;