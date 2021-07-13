Skip to content
Troubleshooting a blog build with React and Sanity, including CORS issues and missing images.

23 replies
Last updated: Jul 13, 2021
Hello, I'm following this step https://www.sanity.io/guides/build-your-first-blog-using-react and my output is in the screen shot. There is a blog, author, and tag already created. It is not posting on the localhost:3000.
The projectId and dataset has been entered in already.
Jul 13, 2021, 6:03 PM
Hello Geoff, that is the results at the end of the guide
Jul 13, 2021, 6:05 PM
At this part of the guide, it goes over CORS Origins. You’ll want to add 
<http://localhost:3000>
(ensure it’s 
http
and not 
https
).
Jul 13, 2021, 6:08 PM
it's http://
Jul 13, 2021, 6:08 PM
vsc is showing
Jul 13, 2021, 6:09 PM
import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react";
import { Link } from "react-router-dom";
import sanityClient from "../client.js";

export default function AllPosts() {
  const [allPostsData, setAllPosts] = useState(null);

  useEffect(() =&gt; {
    sanityClient
      .fetch(
        `*[_type == "post"]{
        title,
        slug,
        mainImage{
        asset-&gt;{
          _id,
          url
        }
      }
    }`
      )
      .then((data) =&gt; setAllPosts(data))
      .catch(console.error);
  }, []);

  return (
    &lt;div className="bg-green-100 min-h-screen p-12"&gt;
      &lt;div className="container mx-auto"&gt;
        &lt;h2 className="text-5xl flex justify-center cursive"&gt;Blog Posts&lt;/h2&gt;
        &lt;h3 className="text-lg text-gray-600 flex justify-center mb-12"&gt;
          Welcome to my blog posts page!
        &lt;/h3&gt;
        &lt;div className="grid md:grid-cols-2 lg:grid-cols-3 gap-8"&gt;
          {allPostsData &amp;&amp;
            allPostsData.map((post, index) =&gt; (
              &lt;Link to={"/" + post.slug.current} key={post.slug.current}&gt;
                &lt;span
                  className="block h-64 relative rounded shadow leading-snug bg-white
                      border-l-8 border-green-400"
                  key={index}
                &gt;
                  &lt;img
                    className="w-full h-full rounded-r object-cover absolute"
                    src={post.mainImage.asset.url}
                    alt=""
                  /&gt;
                  &lt;span
                    className="block relative h-full flex justify-end items-end pr
                      -4 pb-4"
                  &gt;
                    &lt;h2
                      className="text-gray-800 text-lg font-bold px-3 py-4 bg-red-700
                        text-red-100 bg-opacity-75 rounded"
                    &gt;
                      {post.title}
                    &lt;/h2&gt;
                  &lt;/span&gt;
                &lt;/span&gt;
              &lt;/Link&gt;
            ))}
        &lt;/div&gt;
      &lt;/div&gt;
    &lt;/div&gt;
  );
}
Jul 13, 2021, 6:12 PM
App.js
import React from "react";
import { BrowserRouter, Route } from "react-router-dom";
import AllPosts from "./Components/AllPosts.js";
import OnePost from "./Components/OnePost.js";

function App() {
  return (
    &lt;BrowserRouter&gt;
      &lt;div&gt;
        &lt;Route component={AllPosts} path="/" exact /&gt;
        &lt;Route component={OnePost} path="/:slug" /&gt;
      &lt;/div&gt;
    &lt;/BrowserRouter&gt;
  );
}
export default App;
src/Components/OnePost.js

import React, { useEffect, useState } from "react";
import { useParams } from "react-router-dom";
import sanityClient from "../client.js";
import BlockContent from "@sanity/block-content-to-react";
import imageUrlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url";

const builder = imageUrlBuilder(sanityClient);
function urlFor(source) {
  return builder.image(source);
}

export default function OnePost() {
  const [postData, setPostData] = useState(null);
  const { slug } = useParams();

  useEffect(() =&gt; {
    sanityClient
      .fetch(
        `*[slug.current == "${slug}"]{
           title,
           slug,
           mainImage{
           asset-&gt;{
              _id,
              url
            }
          },
          body,
          "name": author-&gt;name,
          "authorImage": author-&gt;image
       }`
      )
      .then((data) =&gt; setPostData(data[0]))
      .catch(console.error);
  }, [slug]);

  if (!postData) return &lt;div&gt;Loading...&lt;/div&gt;;

  return (
    &lt;div className="bg-gray-200 min-h-screen p-12"&gt;
      &lt;div className="container shadow-lg mx-auto bg-green-100 rounded-lg"&gt;
        &lt;div className="relative"&gt;
          &lt;div className="absolute h-full w-full flex items-center justify-center p-8"&gt;
            {/* Title Section */}
            &lt;div className="bg-white bg-opacity-75 rounded p-12"&gt;
              &lt;h2 className="cursive text-3xl lg:text-6xl mb-4"&gt;
                {postData.title}
              &lt;/h2&gt;
              &lt;div className="flex justify-center text-gray-800"&gt;
                &lt;img
                  src={urlFor(postData.authorImage).url()}
                  className="w-10 h-10 rounded-full"
                  alt="Author is Kap"
                /&gt;
                &lt;h4 className="cursive flex items-center pl-2 text-2xl"&gt;
                  {postData.name}
                &lt;/h4&gt;
              &lt;/div&gt;
            &lt;/div&gt;
          &lt;/div&gt;
          &lt;img
            className="w-full object-cover rounded-t"
            src={urlFor(postData.mainImage).url()}
            alt=""
            style={{ height: "400px" }}
          /&gt;
        &lt;/div&gt;
        &lt;div className="px-16 lg:px-48 py-12 lg:py-20 prose lg:prose-xl max-w-full"&gt;
          &lt;BlockContent
            blocks={postData.body}
            projectId={sanityClient.clientConfig.projectId}
            dataset={sanityClient.clientConfig.dataset}
          /&gt;
        &lt;/div&gt;
      &lt;/div&gt;
    &lt;/div&gt;
  );
}
src/Components/AllPost.js

Jul 13, 2021, 6:12 PM
Jul 13, 2021, 6:12 PM
If you go to http://localhost:3000/testing , does that work?
Also, just to confirm, did you name the file AllPost.js or AllPosts.js?
Jul 13, 2021, 6:25 PM
I apologize for my typeo it's AllPosts.js
Jul 13, 2021, 6:27 PM
when I go to /testing it is showing loading...
Jul 13, 2021, 6:29 PM
Okay. It seems like we’re never getting anything back from the query. That could be several things—including a CORS issue—so just to be positive could you run 
sanity cors list
from your sanity folder in your terminal?
Jul 13, 2021, 6:41 PM
Is port 3000 also there?
Jul 13, 2021, 6:43 PM
localhost:3333 will be your Sanity studio. Your front end will run on port 3000 at http://localhost:3000 .
Jul 13, 2021, 6:43 PM
If you type 
sanity cors add <http://localhost:3000>
then choose 
no
, you can try your site again in the browser.
Jul 13, 2021, 6:44 PM
Yes, there is 3000 and 3333
Jul 13, 2021, 6:57 PM
Jul 13, 2021, 6:57 PM
the problem is it required img

                  {/*&lt;img
                    className="w-full h-full rounded-r object-cover absolute"
                    src={post.mainImage.asset.url}
                    alt=""
                  /&gt;*/}
Jul 13, 2021, 7:01 PM
That error is appearing because there’s no 
mainImage
. If you add one to your post, it should go away. You probably also want to check that 
mainImage
exists before rendering it out (like you did with 
{allPostsData &amp;&amp; ...


Yes, there is 3000 and 3333
Interesting. I’m afraid I don’t know what the problem is then.
Jul 13, 2021, 7:01 PM
Now it is working
Jul 13, 2021, 7:01 PM
What you told me to do with CORS has fixed it 🙂
Jul 13, 2021, 7:01 PM
Thank you
Jul 13, 2021, 7:01 PM
Great! Glad to hear it Terry. Have fun building!
Jul 13, 2021, 7:01 PM

