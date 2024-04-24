Troubleshooting a dev error with npm run dev command in a NextJs project.

npm install --legacy-peer-deps

Ok, User, I've gotten your site to run, in both dev and build/start -- quite amazed at design when first came up :).The problem: in summary, it appears that Sanity's moved on so that Next 14, rather than present 13, is needed to run your code. Fortunately, this seems easy enough to provide, so I've worked that out I think as a practical approach to this 'retry' bundling problem..Let's look at what I had to do:• first, the problem had nothing to do with "use client" needs earlier proposed• that's because this is a NextJs arrangement where all happens on the server; there are not client components.• you've been running a 7-month old version of NextJs, and that has apparently fallen out of compatibility with Sanity.• I tried a number of alternatives of backing up Sanity items to earlier versions, but had no success -- too many peer dependencies keeping something problematic in play I suspect• What worked was to leave most Sanity items alone, and instead to upgrade to next@latest and next-sanity@latest• With these, and some other adjustments I had to do first, your site functions, both web pages and the Studio coming up -- you'll have to test that with your login, but I suspect it will be healthy.Ok, what do you do?• When I cloned your repo, the package-lock.json was corrupted. I traced that to the use of npm-force-resolutions, which doesn't work anyway, since npm versions now intercept the resolution problem and fail installs, before it can act• So, I removed the items from your package.json which activate it, and you will from now on add the --legacy-peer-deps flag to any npm operations. Example:• (this is to work around the ongoing problems with styled-components versions, until those are finally matched)• You need to removeand thefolder entirely from your project, before proceeding • You can then make all the changes in versions and accomplish the removals nicely, by updating your package.json to match the one I've attached.• Then do your, to install all items fresh in the new specified versions At this point, you should be able to npm run dev, or npm run build/npm start to see your site. Test the /edit for the Studio also, to assure that is in good condition now.All I could test works nicely in the browser, but has some problems which show where you are running dev, or equivalently on the server.Most at least of these are about images being improperly specified -- if you use one of the errored 400 paths in a browser, Sanity's server will tell you what's wrong, that 'Parameter "w" must be a positive number'. You can work this out, and any other errors once those are cleared, probably from one spot in your code.User, good to hear back from you that you got this working, before you chase the minor errors, and whether the Studio is healthy, so that everyone can see how things work out this way.Hope indeed it does work for you :)User