Troubleshooting a package hoisting issue during a Sanity upgrade

I’ve been able to replicate your error now, by manually adding styled-components@5.1.0 to the studio folder. I could then solve it by removing styled-components or upgrading it to the same version as what’s being used by the @sanity packages. Based on your screenshots of previous efforts I’m still not entirely sure how to solve this, since your setup doesn’t appear to have that same duplication. I’m admittedly no expert with modules but perhaps you could search your lock file for styled-components and see if there’s another version somewhere.