Troubleshooting a plugin that disables a document type in Sanity.io
11 replies
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
J
I'm trying to extract config logic out into a plugin but doesn't seem to work. The plugin disables a document type from being viewed in the "new document" menu (its an example in the docs). I'll post code in the thread.``````
Feb 21, 2023, 6:59 PM
J
sanity.config.ts
export default defineConfig({ basePath: '/studio', projectId: projectId, dataset: dataset, title, schema: { types: [ home, ], }, document: { // logic for plugin here newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => { if (creationContext.type === 'global') { return prev.filter( (templateItem) => ![home.title].includes(templateItem.title) ) } return prev }, // }, plugins: [ // singletonPlugin([home.name]), deskTool({ structure: pageStructure([home]), }), ], })
Feb 21, 2023, 7:01 PM
J
Plugin code:
export const singletonPlugin = (types: string[]) => definePlugin({ name: 'singletonPlugin', document: { newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => { if (creationContext.type === 'global') { return prev.filter( (templateItem) => !types.includes(templateItem.templateId) ) } return prev }, }, })
Feb 21, 2023, 7:02 PM
J
as you can see they are pretty much the same. I think the issue is with how the plugin is either defined or added to the main config. Any ideas?
Feb 21, 2023, 7:07 PM
J
I tried console log from the plugin code but receive nothing
Feb 21, 2023, 7:09 PM
R
What’s not working with that singleton plugin? Is the item still showing up in the create new menu?
Feb 21, 2023, 9:11 PM
J
Hey
user Myeah declared inside the config, it works, item doesnt show in the create new menu. when imported as a plugin the plugin doesnt seem to even instantiate (cant see a console log) and the item appears inside the create new menu
Feb 21, 2023, 9:14 PM
J
the
pageStructureplugin which is declared and imported from the same ts file works as expected
Feb 21, 2023, 9:16 PM
J
ok I fixed it by removing
definePlugin
export const singletonPlugin = (types: string[]) => ({ name: "singletonPlugin", document: { newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => { if (creationContext.type === "global") { console.log("prev in plugin", prev); return prev.filter( (templateItem) => !types.includes(templateItem.templateId) ); } console.log("prev in plugin", prev); return prev; }, }, });
Feb 21, 2023, 9:22 PM
J
ok nice one, I got the types back using PluginOptions:
export const singletonPlugin = (types: string[]): PluginOptions => ({ name: "singletonPlugin", document: { newDocumentOptions: (prev, { creationContext }) => { if (creationContext.type === "global") { console.log("prev in plugin", prev); return prev.filter( (templateItem) => !types.includes(templateItem.templateId) ); } console.log("prev in plugin", prev); return prev; }, }, });
Feb 21, 2023, 9:27 PM
J
Maybe somethings up with my setup, it is an old codebase so maybe it's gubbed, I was following https://www.sanity.io/docs/developing-plugins though, when I get chance I'll try reproduce the problem and report an issue. Love the new v3 though!!
Feb 21, 2023, 9:30 PM
R
Interesting that
definePluginis interfering in that way! I checked my code and I have this for my singleton plugin:
I’ll play around and see if I can get the same behavior you were experiencing.
export const singletonPlugin = types => ({ name: 'singletonPlugin', document: { newDocumentOptions: prev => prev.filter(template => !types.includes(template.templateId)), actions: (prev, { schemaType }) => types.includes(schemaType) ? prev.filter(({ action }) => !['delete', 'duplicate'].includes(action)) : prev, }, });
Feb 21, 2023, 9:36 PM
Sanity.io – build remarkable experiences at scale
Sanity is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.