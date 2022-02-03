I have a project that I haven’t touched for a bit. My client content editors let me know this morning that some of the content on the site was no longer showing up. I logged into the Studio, and while the desk structure is all there, I only get the loading spinner when I try to see any document lists.

I upgraded Studio from 2.21.9 to 2.26.0 and deployed, but that didn’t make a difference.



When I put a GROQ query into Vision, I can see the output. But something appears to be broken with the API document list query in Studio. I’ve tried multiple browsers with the same result. Any suggestions as to my next troubleshooting step?

