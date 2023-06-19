Troubleshooting copying datasets with GitHub Actions in Sanity.io

Yeah, I was just saying that because I copied that output from the terminal and GitHub was just concealing my secret, so I wanted to be clear I wasn't literally passing in *, but I guess I wasn't as clear as I thought 😄 . What are token with the "DEPLOY STUDIO (TOKEN ONLY)" permissions for? Is that just for deploying the studio or is that also for when you need to do what I'm trying to do without manually logging in?