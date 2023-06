Troubleshooting copying datasets with GitHub Actions in Sanity.io

name: Copy Sanity Production Dataset on: push: branches: - "feature/**" - "!production" - "!main" - "!staging" jobs: prepare-dataset: runs-on: ubuntu-latest env: SANITY_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.SANITY_TOKEN }} SANITY_PROJECT: ${{ secrets.SANITY_PROJECT }} steps: - name: Double-check branch name run: | if [ ${GITHUB_REF##*/} = "production" ]; then exit 1; fi if [ ${GITHUB_REF##*/} = "main" ]; then exit 1; fi - name: Clone dataset from production run: | curl --request PUT \ --url <https://api.sanity.io/v2021-06-07/projects/$SANITY_PROJECT/datasets/production/copy> \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer '$SANITY_TOKEN \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "targetDataset": "staging", "skipHistory": true }'

Copying datasets with GitHub Actions not working...I'm following this guide: https://www.sanity.io/guides/multi-environment-deployments to create an GitHub workflow action that copies the production dataset to a "staging" dataset. Because I'm using the embedded studio, I need to modify this code a bit. Here is the code from my action:And when I pushed a new "feature/whatever" branch, the action ran "successfully", but when I log in to my feature branch studio that is using the staging dataset, it does not have the data from production. One thing I'm unsure about is the part in the guide that says, "'we can create a token under the “API” section of the management console. It should have the “*manage datasets*” permission.'" When I created a token, I don't see any options that include "manage datasets". I've tried it with both "viewer" and "editor" permissions, but either way production is not getting copied to staging. What am I missing? It doesn't need Deploy Studio privileges does it? I'm not deploying this studio; it's embedded in my Remix app.