Troubleshooting CORS configuration for Sanity with custom domains

Hello, I have a question about configuring CORS origins. I have a frontend site hosted on netlify, and early on in development I configured my sanity instance to allow the randomly generated domain that netlify generated for the site to connect to the project. Now I have also added a custom domain that I bought on namecheap and setup that domain to point to the netlify site. The problem is that now when I try to whitelist my new custom domain on the sanity CORS page, it doesn’t appear to have any effect, and all my requests are blocked. Can you recommend that I try anything to resolve this problem? Thanks!