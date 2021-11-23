/lib/sanity.js import {createClient} from 'next-sanity' const config = { dataset: <your-dataset-name>, projectId:<your-project-id>, apiVersion: '2021-10-21', useCdn: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' } export const sanityClient = createClient(config) export const PortableText = createPortableTextComponent({ ...config, serializers: {}, })

getServerSideProps

import { sanityClient } from './lib/sanity.js' //other code export const getServerSideProps = async pageContext => { const query = '*[_type == "post"][0]'; const result = sanityClient.fetch(query) if (!result.length) { return { props: { post: [], } } } else { return { props: { post: result.slug, } } } }

Got it! Yeah, I would recommend making the switch to that package. It's fairly straightforward. First install the package, then set up the following:This file does a few things: it configures a client that you can use for querying and sets up a Portable Text component for serializing rich text.Then, in yourwe can change it to the following: