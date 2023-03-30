Troubleshooting custom preview of YouTube video in Sanity.io

ok got it `̀`import {defineType, defineArrayMember} from 'sanity'



/**

* This is the schema definition for the rich text fields used for

* for this blog studio. When you import it in schemas.js it can be

* reused in other parts of the studio with:

* {

* name: 'someName',

* title: 'Some title',

* type: 'blockContent'

* }

*/

export default defineType({

title: 'Block Content',

name: 'blockContent',

type: 'array',

of: [

defineArrayMember({

title: 'Block',

type: 'block',

// Styles let you set what your user can mark up blocks with. These

// correspond with HTML tags, but you can set any title or value

// you want and decide how you want to deal with it where you want to

// use your content.

styles: [

{title: 'Normal', value: 'normal'},

{title: 'H1', value: 'h1'},

{title: 'H2', value: 'h2'},

{title: 'H3', value: 'h3'},

{title: 'H4', value: 'h4'},

{title: 'Quote', value: 'blockquote'},

],

lists: [{title: 'Bullet', value: 'bullet'}],

// Marks let you mark up inline text in the block editor.

marks: {

// Decorators usually describe a single property – e.g. a typographic

// preference or highlighting by editors.

decorators: [

{title: 'Strong', value: 'strong'},

{title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em'},

],



// Annotations can be any object structure – e.g. a link or a footnote.

annotations: [

{

name: 'link',

type: 'object',

title: 'External link',

fields: [

{

name: 'href',

type: 'url',

title: 'URL',

},

{

title: 'Ouvrir dans un nouvel onglet',

name: 'blank',



type: 'boolean',

},

{

title: 'Nofollow',

name: 'nofollow',



type: 'boolean',

},

{

title: 'Sponsored',

name: 'sponsored',



type: 'boolean',

},

{

title: 'User generated content',

name: 'ugc',

type: 'boolean',

},

{

title: 'Cloaked',

name: 'cloaked',

type: 'boolean',

},

],

},

{

name: 'internalLink',

type: 'object',

title: 'Internal link',

fields: [

{

name: 'reference',

type: 'reference',

title: 'Reference',

to: [

{type: 'post'},

// other types you may want to link to

],

},

{

name: 'obfuscation',

title: 'obfuscation',

type: 'boolean',

},

],

},

],

},

}),

// You can add additional types here. Note that you can't use

// primitive types such as 'string' and 'number' in the same array

// as a block type.

defineArrayMember({

type: 'image',

options: {hotspot: true},

}),

defineArrayMember({

type: 'youtube',

}),

],

})

