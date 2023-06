Troubleshooting deploying new schemas in Sanity Studio for Next.js app

Good afternoon! I currently have sanity studio (v3) setup in my next.js application. How do I go about deploying new schemas so I can use the vision tool properly? I added the schemas and they are showing in the desk view, but I can't query them correctly in the vision desk... I noticed that when I went back to " sanity.io/manage " the studio did not have my recent schema changes, yet the localhost:3000/studio/desk does. What do I need to do to add schemas properly? Thanks!