// documentfile.js export default { name: "documentfile", title: "DocumentFile", type: "document", fields: [ { title: 'Document', description: "Place document here", name: 'file', type: 'file', fields: [ { name: 'description', type: 'string', title: 'Description' } ] }, ], };

// query const homepageQuery = groq`*[_type == "documentfile"]{ "documentURL": file.asset->url }[0]`;

documentfile

//Query const homepageQuery = groq`*[_type == "PAGEDOCNAMEorID"]{ …, "documentURL": documentfile.file.asset->url }[0]`;

Thank you for sharing. So I think that one problem with this schema is that you named the document and the file the same, which can be a but unclear and I suspect hinder the query. I would try something like this:The query would look something like this.But If you are embeding the query forwithin the overall homepageQuery, you might want to try something like this: