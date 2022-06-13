Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting downloadable documents in NextJS using Sanity.io schema and groq queries.

13 replies
Last updated: Jun 13, 2022
Hi all,this

&lt;a href={`${mediaURL}?dl=`}&gt;Manuscript&lt;/a&gt;
opens a page with 404 error
but it should be a downloadable document .
Jun 13, 2022, 9:06 AM
Hello
user F
, can you share the way you query for 
mediaURL
? I suspect that the data of the document (just like with images and videos) is not dereferenced yet. Could you share more Info please 😊
Jun 13, 2022, 9:29 AM
I use the groq like so
const homepageQuery = groq`*[_type == "documentfile"]{
  "documentURL": documentfile.asset-&gt;url
}[0]`;
then I use it in the front-end like this

&lt;a href={`${documentfile}?dl=`}&gt;PDF&lt;/a&gt;
and return it like so

return {
    props: {
      data: {
        documentfile,
        product: res.productByHandle,
      },
    },
  };
}
now it redirects me to a 404 page
Jun 13, 2022, 9:35 AM
Also sinds I'm using nextjs I should probably use
&lt;link&gt;
instead of

&lt;a&gt;
right?
Jun 13, 2022, 9:38 AM
I will check your query in a sec, but with 
&lt;Link&gt;
and 
&lt;a&gt;
in NextJS:Link is used for any kind of internal routing, which also handles preload behaviour etc. Since you only use the url here for downloading I would stay with the normal 
&lt;a&gt;
.
Jun 13, 2022, 9:53 AM
Ah okay
Jun 13, 2022, 9:57 AM
And about your file issue, I think I need to understand your schema. It seems you have a 
document
called 
documentfile
which in it has a 
file
, am I right?
Jun 13, 2022, 10:04 AM
this is what the schema looks like
export default {
    name: "documentfile",
    title: "DocumentFile",
    type: "document",
  
    fields: [
        {
            title: 'Document',
            description: "Place document here",
            name: 'documentfile',
            type: 'file',
            fields: [
              {
                name: 'description',
                type: 'string',
                title: 'Description'
              }
            ]
          },
    ],
  };
Jun 13, 2022, 10:05 AM
What's the href like in your console in the end? 
undefined?dl=
or something?
Jun 13, 2022, 10:33 AM
Thank you for sharing. So I think that one problem with this schema is that you named the document and the file the same, which can be a but unclear and I suspect hinder the query. I would try something like this: 

// documentfile.js

export default {
    name: "documentfile",
    title: "DocumentFile",
    type: "document",
  
    fields: [
        {
            title: 'Document',
            description: "Place document here",
            name: 'file',
            type: 'file',
            fields: [
              {
                name: 'description',
                type: 'string',
                title: 'Description'
              }
            ]
          },
    ],
  };
The query would look something like this. 

// query

const homepageQuery = groq`*[_type == "documentfile"]{
  "documentURL": file.asset-&gt;url
}[0]`;
But If you are embeding the query for 
documentfile
within the overall homepageQuery, you might want to try something like this: 
//Query 

const homepageQuery = groq`*[_type == "PAGEDOCNAMEorID"]{ …,
  "documentURL": documentfile.file.asset-&gt;url
}[0]`;

Jun 13, 2022, 10:41 AM
hmmm something is still off but I do get it returned in console
Jun 13, 2022, 11:11 AM
Then you should be able to use 
documentfile.documentURL
(careful with capitalization).
Jun 13, 2022, 11:12 AM
Ah yes that works thank you !
Jun 13, 2022, 11:14 AM
Wonderful! Thank you
user F
💜
Jun 13, 2022, 12:43 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.