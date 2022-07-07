Troubleshooting error running Sanity Studio with React 17

Always branch and make sure you have a good backup whenever deleting stuff.

But changes you make to your studio and schemas will not affect your dataset (unless you’re running a script). You could delete every schema you have and the data would still exist just as before, for typical use cases. The studio is just a window to your dataset. So, as long as you have a copy of your previous working studio somewhere, you should be able to recover access. And this certainly will not affect your plan. Just be sure to re-use the same projectId

