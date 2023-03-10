Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting error with importing images in a Sanity.io project

11 replies
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
having a strange error with importing images,
the error im getting in the console :


Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'asset')
pointing to line 59 - 64 as follows -


{studios.map((studio) =&gt; (
          &lt;NavigationCard&gt;
            &lt;NavigationImg src={studio.image.asset.url} /&gt;
            &lt;NavigationTitle&gt;{studio.name}&lt;/NavigationTitle&gt;
          &lt;/NavigationCard&gt;
        ))}
and my import statement looks like this -


const Studios = () =&gt; {
  const [studios, setStudios] = useState([]);

  useEffect(() =&gt; {
    sanityClient
      .fetch(
        `*[_type == "studios"]{
          name,
          image{
            asset-&gt;{
              _id,
              url
            }
          }
        }`
      )
      .then((data) =&gt; setStudios(data))
      .catch((error) =&gt; console.error(error));
  }, []);
this same solution worked on another page in the same site that im building but i cant seem to get images to work on this import, is there anything im overlooking?
Mar 8, 2023, 7:08 PM
Can you post your Groq query? Looks like you’re not expanding the reference to your image
Mar 8, 2023, 7:10 PM
sorry, i posted before i finished writing on accident, question has been updated
Mar 8, 2023, 7:11 PM
Try this:

"imageUrl": image.asset-&gt;url,
Mar 8, 2023, 7:11 PM
I’m guessing that you’re either trying to read a value before the promise has resolved or you have an image field that isn’t set and is coming back as 
null
Mar 8, 2023, 7:12 PM
user R
where would that go?
Mar 8, 2023, 7:14 PM
i tried sending in what you posted on the import statment and it didnt make a difference. not sure where im going wrong, all image fields are set and shouldnt be coming back null
Mar 8, 2023, 7:18 PM
Are you using the image-url builder?
https://www.sanity.io/docs/image-url
Mar 8, 2023, 8:58 PM
im using the image url builder in my client.js but unsure how to apply it in practice, i cant seem to figure it out.

import { createClient } from "@sanity/client";
import imageUrlBuilder from "@sanity/image-url";

export const config = {
    projectId: 'nf98xbc0',
    dataset: 'production',
    apiVersion: '2023-03-02',
    useCdn: true,
};

const builder = imageUrlBuilder(config);

export const sanityClient = createClient(config);

function urlFor(source) {
    return builder.image(source);
}
Mar 9, 2023, 1:22 AM
I would basically use Optional Chaining operator as this is mostly a runtime error.

&lt;NavigationImg src={studio.image?.asset?.url} /&gt;
And from that, I’d make sure that to see by checking perhaps with 
console.log
the 
data
whether I really have 
asset.url
object properties that we’re accessing here…
Mar 9, 2023, 1:23 PM
this fixed the error in the console, but no images are shown
Mar 9, 2023, 5:36 PM
If you ran your GROQ, you get the URL of the image in the result? If yes, I would check the data by 
console.log
for example
Mar 10, 2023, 12:51 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Best practices for modeling and querying recursively nested documents in Sanity.io.Dec 5, 2022
Discussion of filtering related documents in a dynamic filter for an array of references in Sanity.ioDec 23, 2022
Converting comma-separated string to multiple tags in SanityDec 29, 2022
Modeling a "scroll to div" link in Sanity.io using a custom string component and a dropdown menu.Jan 13, 2023
Discussing the categorization of landing pages and how to approach modeling for an app-like project in Sanity.Apr 3, 2023
Discussion on how to create a search function in a custom movie app using Next.js and Sanity.io.Nov 29, 2022
Filtering an array of linked events based on date in a Groq queryJan 6, 2023
Groq query to exclude items from an array within a document type in SanityJan 30, 2023
Querying and dereferencing documents with arrays and references in Sanity.ioMar 14, 2023
Querying nested arrays in GROQ for filtering resultsApr 20, 2023

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.