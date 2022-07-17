Troubleshooting high bandwidth usage on a marketing site

user N

user E

Hello, sorry for the late reply, I drafted up a response and then got distracted.You seem to be using afor responsive images in. The polyfill (or) is incorrectly downloading theimage in all loads, not just for browsers, that don’t support responsive images. According toSo, there are two problems:1. YourWe recommend setting a width and height for the fallback, so you don’t load the full size. 2. The responsive images polyfill or lazy load library is incorrectly downloading the image referenced in theattribute for every browser (not just browsers that don’t support responsive images with). It would be helpful to see, how you setup your image component, since this is where we suspect the culprit ishas done some impressive sleuthing on this one!