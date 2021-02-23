Skip to content
Introducing Perspectives and Updates to Previews
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Troubleshooting installation error with Sanity in a React project folder.

20 replies
Last updated: Feb 23, 2021
I just tried installing sanity inside of my project folder (I failed to do that before) and now I'm getting a different error about something missing.
Feb 23, 2021, 12:38 PM
Hey Kieran! Let’s see if we can troubleshoot this. What command did you use to originally install Sanity?
Feb 23, 2021, 5:58 PM
Hello
user M
thanks for checking in on my problem. I used 
npm install -g @sanity/cli
from inside my react project's folder
Feb 23, 2021, 6:01 PM
Next, I used 
sanity login
for logging in followed by 
sanity init
which is when the error showed up. I couldnt find any fixes yet so the whole process is on hold
Feb 23, 2021, 6:03 PM
During the various steps for of 
sanity init
process when it starts 
resolving dependencies
it throws that error
Feb 23, 2021, 6:05 PM
Hmm, this looks like someone who had a similar error. Try to 
cd
into your project folder and run 
npm install node_modules
and see if that helps.
Feb 23, 2021, 6:08 PM
Sure checking it out now, thanks
Feb 23, 2021, 6:09 PM
Doesn't seem to work sadly, Gives me another error
Feb 23, 2021, 6:13 PM
Just fyi, I ran 
npm install
inside my project folder just now and tried 
sanity init
its throwing the same error when resolving dependencies
Feb 23, 2021, 6:25 PM
I looks like you may have installed Sanity just as we were releasing the v2.4.0 version - sometimes the NPM registry is not fully up to date during the publishing process, which can lead to this (initial) error message.
I would try removing 
node_modules
(
rm -rf node_modules
) and reinstalling dependencies (
npm install
).
Having said that, the latest error you're seeing is odd - maybe the official npm registry is having some issues? That module isn't one of "ours"...
Feb 23, 2021, 6:27 PM
Can you try doing the mentioned rm + npm install proceedure and see if that helps? The 
sanity
command uses yarn internally instead of npm, so it might have slightly different behavior
Feb 23, 2021, 6:28 PM
I'm already working on it
user Z
hopefully it works this time lol. I've been stuck here all day unable to do anything with the project sighs
Feb 23, 2021, 6:30 PM
One of those days, eh? 😓
Feb 23, 2021, 6:30 PM
Yuppers 😞 It's my first ever react project and was excited to building it with sanity but here we are LOL
Feb 23, 2021, 6:31 PM
Sorry to hear that, let me know how the install goes :x
Feb 23, 2021, 6:33 PM
Ah crap! I'm now getting a whole new error with 
npm install
now 🤦‍♀️
Feb 23, 2021, 6:36 PM
Uh. Never seen that before.The interwebs suggest 
npm cache clean --force
and re-running 
npm install
, but I'm on thin ice here 😅
Feb 23, 2021, 6:50 PM
I removed the 
node-modules
again, restarted the terminal and installed npm and it worked without any errors, weird and I've run into that 
cb error
before not sure how I resolved it. I'm now running 
sanity init
Feb 23, 2021, 6:53 PM
As for the 
cb() never called error
from above picture, they have a whole repo of issues from hundreds of folx and seems its unique to every single occurence and there's a whole lot of steps to reproduce the problem/error and then we gotta create a new issue on their repo and wait patiently for a fix, which could happen all over again lol
Feb 23, 2021, 6:56 PM
user Z
It actually went through this time and its working. Sorry took me a while to let ya know, I've got a slow connection here. I still have no idea why that even happened, apparently its something I deal with every time I either create a new react-app or something new related to npm.
It's working now though. Thanks for your help and
user M
, appreciate it
Feb 23, 2021, 7:11 PM
Sounds frustrating! I’m glad it worked out now though!
Feb 23, 2021, 7:15 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Hello, Does anyone know what I could've done to result in these? I suspect it's something with the packages being installed...Jan 20, 2021
Problems with locale fields Working with localization, and first tried the intl-plugin, but couldn't get it to work, so...Jan 27, 2021
Display all the tags (and their category) of a single recipe.Feb 10, 2021
I try adding indentations but it just jumps to the publish buttonFeb 4, 2021
Is there a way to insert a custom component between two fields in schema?Nov 9, 2020
Examples for writing good serializers for React?Sep 28, 2020
Hi! I'm trying to implement the markdown editor in the default blog starter! Tried the plugin but it's throwing error!Jan 26, 2021
I tried to create a serializer for an asset of type file that is part of a PortableText field, in order to display a download...Nov 25, 2020
how to implement localization on blocks?Oct 5, 2020

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.