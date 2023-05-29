Troubleshooting installation of @sanity/client dependency in Next.js

I’m running Next.js and I’ve installed all dependencies except @sanity/client. When I do install it, I get the warnings listed below. I tried running --legacy-peer-deps and using --force, but that doesn’t solve my conflicts. Do I have to install the other dependencies one by one after @sanity/client to see which one conflicts? Not sure how to proceed.

Warnings from terminal:



npm WARN ERESOLVE overriding peer dependency

npm WARN While resolving: stripe-ecommerce-app@0.1.0

npm WARN Found: @sanity/client@5.4.2

npm WARN node_modules/@sanity/client

npm WARN peer @sanity/client@“^5.0.0” from next-sanity-image@6.0.0

npm WARN node_modules/next-sanity-image

npm WARN next-sanity-image@“^6.0.0" from the root project

npm WARN 1 more (the root project)

npm WARN

npm WARN Could not resolve dependency:

npm WARN peer @sanity/client@“^5.0.0” from next-sanity-image@6.0.0

npm WARN node_modules/next-sanity-image

npm WARN next-sanity-image@“^6.0.0" from the root project

